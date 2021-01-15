SIU investigating the death of a Fort Erie man earlier this week

The province's Special Investigations Unit is taking a look at a case involving the death of a 61 year old Fort Erie man earlier this week.

In a release, the SIU says Niagara Regional Police responded to the area of Lakeshore Road and Adelaide Street on Wednesday to assist Emergency Medical Services with a violent patient who was in an ambulance and being transported from his home to hospital.

The officers assisted in subduing the man and they applied handcuffs to him.

A day later, the man died in hospital.

One investigator and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

One subject officer and one witness officer have been designated.

The post-mortem is scheduled to take place tomorrow morning.

The SIU is urging anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The Unit is also urging anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.

