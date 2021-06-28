SIU looking for witnesses following death of man in Niagara Falls

The SIU is looking for witnesses following the death of a man in Niagara Falls.

On Sunday June 20th, Niagara Parks Police officers responded to a report of a suicidal man near the Falls.

He was found near the walkway outside the Table Rock Centre.

When the officers approached the male, he suddenly went over the barrier and over the Falls.

On Saturday June 26th, his body was recovered near Queenston Docks.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information about this investigation to contact the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529.

The Unit is also asking anyone who may have any video evidence related to this incident to upload that video through the SIU website.