SIU looking into fatal St. Catharines crash

The Special Investigations Unit is looking into a deadly mini-motorcycle crash in St. Catharines.

A Niagara Regional Police officer was travelling westbound on Welland Street around 10 a.m. yesterday morning when he noticed a man without a helmet riding the mini-motorcycle in the opposite direction.

The officer made a U-turn to follow the driver, who turned onto York Street, and then onto Taylor Street where they hit a pole.

The driver was transported to hospital and later pronounced deceased.

Anyone with more information on the incident, including any videos of the crash, is urged to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529.