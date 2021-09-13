SIU rules use of force necessary during Niagara Regional Police arrest of woman last May

The Director of the Special Investigations Unit is clearing Niagara Regional Police after a woman was hurt while in police custody last May.

The report states the 25 year old woman was uncooperative following her arrest and kicked an officer.

An officer then hit the woman in the head twice with an open hand, but she struck out again, resulting in a third strike from the officer.

The SIU Director says the use of force was necessary to maintain safe custody of the woman and has found no reasonable grounds for charges against the officer.