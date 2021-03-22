SIU to conduct investigation after OPP expelled from Pikangikum First Nation
Ontario's police watchdog has been called in to investigate unspecified allegations of misconduct that caused Pikangikum First Nation to expel provincial police from its borders.
OPP say they notified the Special Investigations Unit of the allegations against officers after Pikangikum's chief and council voted to remove the police force from the First Nation.
Chief Dean Owen hasn't said what the allegations are, only that the community has lost trust in the force.