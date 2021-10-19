Six arrested in $22M pot bust in Niagara

Six people have been arrested following a $22M drug bust in Niagara.

Ontario Provincial Police's Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team executed two search warrants at two greenhouse locations and two homes in Vineland on Martin Rd. and Seventh Street Louth in St. Catharines.

21,000 illegal cannabis plants and over 181 kilograms of processed illegal cannabis were seized.

The total value of seized cannabis is estimated to be over $22 million.

Six people have been arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of distributing, and cultivate, propagate or harvest any cannabis plant at a place that is not their dwelling-house.

34 yr old Xiaoqiang Wang of Toronto, 34 yr old Xiao Chen of Scarborough, 35 yr old Erxiang Sun of Scarborough, 59 yr old Ming Hua Xue of Toronto, 67 yr old Xiaping Lin of St. Catharines, and 51 yr old Qiangzheng Sun of St. Catharines are all facing charges.

The accused are scheduled to appear in an Ontario Court of Justice in St. Catharines on December 23, 2021.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact NRPS and if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).