Six beaches posted as unsafe to swim in Niagara as heat wave sets in

If you are heading to a beach to cool off in Niagara today, there are six listed as unsafe to swim.

Waverly Beach in Fort Erie is listed due to algae.

In Grimsby, Casablanca Beach and Fifty Point Conservation are posted for ecoli while Nelles Beach has safety issues.

In Port Colborne, Sherkston Quarry Beach is listed for ecoli.

Reebs Bay in Wainfleet is unsafe to swim due to algae.

Public Health tests beaches daily and updates the list frequently. Click here for the latest list.