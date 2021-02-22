Six cases of COVID variant under investigation in Niagara

Niagara Public Health is looking into 6 possible COVID-19 variant cases in the region.

Lab testing continues on the samples. There are no confirmed cases of the variant in Niagara yet.

It doesn't appear there is community spread of the variant in Niagara, with all of the cases linked to GTA.

Dr. Mustafa Hirji says public health officials have completed contact tracing on the six cases.

Only 9 cases new cases are being reported today, along with one new death.

The regional death toll is now 366.

There are 259 active cases across the region with 18 outbreaks on the go.

Dr. Hirji expects the region to move into the red level of the province's reopening framework next week if nothing drastic happens.