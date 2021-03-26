Six classrooms closed at St. Catharines school after one COVID case

One COVID case at a St. Catharines school has closed six classrooms.

An individual at Edith Cavell Public School has tested positive for COVID-19 resulting in the closure of six classrooms.

As part of COVID-19 case management and infection control protocol, students and staff who had close contact with the individual are being contacted and told by NRPH to stay home and self-isolate.

Custodians will complete a thorough cleaning of the school as required.

Community members with questions about COVID-19 are asked to call Niagara Region Public Health’s COVID-19 Info-Line for assistance from a Public Health Nurse, which is staffed Monday to Friday, 9:15 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9:15 a.m. - 4:15 p.m. at 905-688-8248.