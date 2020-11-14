Six classrooms exposed to COVID at Niagara Catholic School

Two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Niagara Catholic schools.

An individual at St. Martin Catholic Elementary School in Smithville has tested positive, exposing students and staff in six classrooms while he or she was infectious.

The person is in self-isolation, and Niagara Region Public Health is in the process of contacting all students and staff who had direct contact with the individual.

Meantime, a person at St. James Catholic Elementary School in St. Catharines on Geneva St. has tested positive and some students and staff were exposed to COVID-19 while this individual was infectious.

This person is currently in self-isolation and Public Health is in the process of contacting all students and staff who had direct contact.

*The Ontario government will announce whether the infected people are students or staff members on Monday*