Six dead in mass shooting at condo building in Vaughan, ON

Police north of Toronto say six people are dead -- including the suspected gunman -- after multiple shootings at a condo building in Vaughan.

York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween told reporters that his officers were responding to a call for an active shooting around 7:20 p.m. Sunday.

MacSween added that after finding five victims, the male suspect was shot during an engagement with police and was pronounced dead at the scene.

One other victim was shot and transferred to hospital.

Ontario's Special Investigation Unit has been called in, but MacSween says the investigation is active and will be ongoing.