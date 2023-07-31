Six hour standoff ends peacefully Niagara Falls

Police were called to a home on Stamford Street near Buchanan Avenue after a report of an assault with weapon.

That's where they found a 55-year-old man from Thorold and a 47-year-old woman from Brampton with minor injuries Saturday night around 9:30 p.m.

When police arrived a male suspect ran into an apartment, barricaded the door and refused to come out.

Police say the suspect was upset with the male victim and shoved him to ground.

He then used a vacuum to smash a glass door of the residence.

The property manager tried to intervene but was struck with the vacuum.

Police attempted to negotiate with the suspect who began smashing property in the residence.

The NRPS Crisis Negotiator Unit and Emergency Task Unit were called to the scene.

After lengthy negotiations, the suspect surrendered peacefully and was arrested at 4:00 a.m.

Thirty-one-year-old Charles Bitton of Niagara Falls is facing numerous charges including assault with a weapon.