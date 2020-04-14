Six local artists competing to design Canada Summer Games medals
The competition to design the official medal for the 2021 Canada Games has narrowed to six semi-finalists.
David Antscherl, Leon James, Shaun O’Melia, Nick Printup, Elaine Wallis, and Rebecca Winstanley are moving on to the next round where they will be asked to design their version of the medals by the end of April.
The Medal Design Committee will review their work and choose three finalists.
The six local artists were chosen from more than 45 submissions.
They will all receive a $500 honorarium for being shortlisted.
