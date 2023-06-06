Six locals facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

Niagara Police releasing the latest list of people charged with impaired driving.

Six local residents were charged between May 29th and June 4th.

"In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service will be reporting the names of those people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region."

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

George A. JANSEN, 72yrs, St. Catharines

Pamela A. GARNER, 63yrs, Niagara Falls

Paul J. SOKOLOSKI, 40yrs, Fort Erie

Jillian B. DELIMAN, 42yrs, St. Catharines

Alexander P. MCINTYRE, 20yrs, Port Colborne

Ronald E. HAAB, 52yrs, Pelham