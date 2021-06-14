Six new COVID-19 cases reported in Niagara today

Only 6 new COVID-19 infections were reported in Niagara today.

The last time the number of cases was that low was back on Feb. 18th, 2021.

There are 335 active cases in the region.

Over 10% of Niagara residents have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 63% have received one dose.

30 people are being treated in a Niagara hospital for the virus, with 10 in the ICU.

Ontario is reporting 447 new cases of COVID-19 today and four more deaths linked to the virus.