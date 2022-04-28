Six new COVID-19 deaths reported in Niagara, 35 in hospital

Six new COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Niagara.

That brings the death toll to 542.

99 new infections were also announced today, however the true number of cases is believed to be higher given limits on PCR testing.

One new outbreak was reported today, bringing the total of active outbreaks in the region to 29.

Niagara Health is managing several outbreaks at its hospitals including in Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, and Welland.

283 hospital workers are isolating due to COVID.

There are 35 people being treated in Niagara's hospitals for COVID, including six in the ICU.