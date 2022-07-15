Six Niagara beaches posted as unsafe to swim heading into the weekend

Six beaches in Niagara have been listed as unsafe to swim.

Waverly Beach in Fort Erie and Reebs Bay in Wainfleet are posted due to algae.

Two beaches in Grimsby are listed as unsafe to swim including Casablanca Beach -due to ecoli- and Nelles Beach which continues to be listed for safety issues.

Queen's Royal Beach in Niagara-on-the-Lake is posted for ecoli.

Sherkston Quarry Beach in Port Colborne is posted as unsafe to swim due to ecoli.

Niagara Public Health tests the beaches daily. Click here for the latest list.