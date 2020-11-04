Six Niagara EMS employees test positive for COVID-19

Niagara EMS is confirming six cases of COVID-19 within their ranks.

The employees tested positive between October 31st and November 2nd and are now isolating at home.

None of the infected people were in the workplace while symptomatic or while they were awaiting test results.

Niagara Public Health is handling contact tracing and no risk to the public has been identified.

Niagara EMS Chief Kevin Smith says, "Niagara EMS continues to be at the frontline of the pandemic and we take all available precautions to protect our people and the community we serve. Despite this, with the impact of COVID-19 on our staff, it is a stark reminder that no one person or group is invincible. Now more than ever we need to physically distance, wear a mask if able, wash hands, restrict social gatherings, and if you are sick stay home and get tested."