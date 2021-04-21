Six Niagara residents charged with impaired driving

Six people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara.

The charges were laid between April 12 - 18th.

In addition to being charged, these individuals are also bound by a Ministry of Transportation 90-day Administrative Driver's Licence Suspension and are prohibited from operating a motor vehicle on a roadway.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Shaylah FYFE 19 years, St. Catharines

Curtis R. DUPUIS 30 years, St. Catharines

Pragneshkumar H. PATEL 27 years, Niagara Falls

Janelle I. GLEN 29 years, St. Catharines

Michael J. KEEPING 29 years, Niagara Falls

Michael T. N. PASSERO 36 years, Welland