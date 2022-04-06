Six people are facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police say six people are facing impaired driving charges.

The charges were laid between March 28th and April 3rd.

In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service reports the names of people who are charged.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Christopher M. JENSEN, 35yrs, Thorold

Stephen J. VAUTOUR, 34yrs, Hamilton

Gerald S. SPERO, 55yrs, St. Catharines

Brian A. RUGGIERO, 51yrs, St. Catharines

Jason T. MURRAY(GILDERS), 38yrs, St. Catharines

Jamie R. TSANOFF, 31yrs, Welland

