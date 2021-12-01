Six people charged with impaired driving: Niagara Police

Niagara Regional Police have released their latest list of people charged with impaired driving.

Six drivers were charged between November 12th and November 28th.

In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service reports the names of people who are charged with an alleged criminal impaired driving offence in the Region.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Daniil AFTINESCU, 33 yrs, Fort Erie

Akashdeep SINGH, 24yrs, Brampton

Phu Phong HUYNH, 56 yrs, Niagara Falls

Todd J. RENY, 49yrs, Niagara Falls

Trevor J. HUBERT, 41yrs, St. Catharines

Jobanjit SINGH, 24yrs, Brampton