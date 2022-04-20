Six people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara
Niagara Regional Police say six people are facing impaired driving charges.
The charges were laid between April 10 - 17th.
In an effort to bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs, the Niagara Regional Police Service reports the names of people charged.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Zachary H. CHERNISH, 29yrs, Hamilton
Dylan STEWART-SONIER, 29yrs, Thorold
Kyle J. NOVAK, 24yrs, Thorold
Olivia R. WARD, 19yrs, Port Colborne
Cody J. COURT, 29yrs, Welland
Nickolas A. ATMEKJIAN, 29yrs, Thorold
