Six people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

Niagara Regional Police have released the latest list of people charged with impaired driving in the region.

Between January 2nd and January 8th, six local residents were charged with the offence.

The police force releases the names publicly to 'bring further attention and deterrence to driving while impaired.'

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

David R. TALE CHOXOM, 21yrs, Fort Erie

Kayla R. CHASSIE, 32yrs, Thorold

Ronald A. QUESNELLE, 61yrs, Port Colborne

Calvin D. BELDMAN, 32yrs, Dunnville

Kenneth I. THURSTON, 60yrs, Wainfleet

Gordon M. MACCORMACK, 51yrs, St. Catharines