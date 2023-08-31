Six people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

Six people were charged with impaired driving between August 21st and the 27th in Niagara.

Niagara Regional Police release the names of people charged with the offence.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Kyle E. PININGTON, 35yrs, Waterdown

John M. BANICK, 29yrs, Niagara Falls

James J. AYOTTE, 85yrs, Lincoln

Foulcon L. PALMAN, 21yrs, Port Colborne

Franc ZAKRAJSEK, 61yrs, Niagara Falls

Nhat-Thai A. DO, 27yrs, Oakville