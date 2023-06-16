Six seniors injured in deadly Manitoba bus crash in critical condition

Manitoba's health authority says six patients are in critical condition a day after a highway crash between a semi-truck and minibus killed 15 people.

Another four patients are being cared for in a surgical unit.

Police have said a group of mostly seniors from Dauphin, Man., and the surrounding area were heading to a casino when the fiery crash happened near the town of Carberry, west of Winnipeg.

Rescue crews encountered a horrific scene of bodies on the road.

Shared Health says those hospitalized range in age from early 60s to late 80s and are being treated for a variety of serious injuries.

RCMP have said it appears the bus was crossing the Trans-Canada Highway, heading south on Highway 5, when it was struck by the semi.