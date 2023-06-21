Sixteen people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara

Sixteen people are facing charges as Niagara Regional Police release the latest list of alleged impaired drivers.

The charges were laid between May 15th and the 21st.

The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.

Victoria J. CIPRYK, 28yrs, Grimsby

Christian D. LEFEUVRE, 19yrs, St. Catharines

Emma L. STOLTZ, 23yrs, Niagara Falls

Kyle A. AGRO, 33yrs, Burlington

Mario P. DIFONTE, 48yrs, Mount Hope

Marissa E. COLLEE, 27yrs, Niagara Falls

Laura E. HAMMOND, 41yrs, St. Catharines

Derek J. HORTH, 31yrs, Niagara Falls

Victoria A. EVANS, 27yrs, Whitby

Paula CLIFFORD, 40yrs, Pelham

Sara M. MCINTOSH, 34yrs, Port Colborne

Shannon A. BARKER, 48yrs, Niagara Falls

Quinten A. BATTYANYI, 23yrs, Niagara Falls

Ashley L. HUGHES, 36yrs, St. Catharines

Jordan D. CAMPBELL, 25yrs, Niagara Falls

Courtney L. COBHAM, 32yrs, Barrie