Sixteen people facing impaired driving charges in Niagara
Sixteen people are facing charges as Niagara Regional Police release the latest list of alleged impaired drivers.
The charges were laid between May 15th and the 21st.
The following individuals have been charged criminally with impaired driving by alcohol or drugs, driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 80 mgs or above of alcohol in 100 ml of blood, or refusing to provide a breath / blood sample.
Victoria J. CIPRYK, 28yrs, Grimsby
Christian D. LEFEUVRE, 19yrs, St. Catharines
Emma L. STOLTZ, 23yrs, Niagara Falls
Kyle A. AGRO, 33yrs, Burlington
Mario P. DIFONTE, 48yrs, Mount Hope
Marissa E. COLLEE, 27yrs, Niagara Falls
Laura E. HAMMOND, 41yrs, St. Catharines
Derek J. HORTH, 31yrs, Niagara Falls
Victoria A. EVANS, 27yrs, Whitby
Paula CLIFFORD, 40yrs, Pelham
Sara M. MCINTOSH, 34yrs, Port Colborne
Shannon A. BARKER, 48yrs, Niagara Falls
Quinten A. BATTYANYI, 23yrs, Niagara Falls
Ashley L. HUGHES, 36yrs, St. Catharines
Jordan D. CAMPBELL, 25yrs, Niagara Falls
Courtney L. COBHAM, 32yrs, Barrie
-
CKTB AM Roundtable - June 23rd, 2023
Tim Denis is joined by:
Diana Huson - Pelham Regional Councillor
Marty Mako - Commander, Mobile Integrated Health, Niagara EMS
-
-