Skin lacerations leads to recall of razors sold at Giant Tiger
Health Canada is recalling some razors sold at Giant Tiger locations after two people suffered injuries.
More than 8,000 Ditto brand razor and refill cartridges are being recalled after reports of customers suffering "lacerations" while using the product.
The razors involved were sold between May and July of this year.
The government agency said blades "may cut the skin during use, posing a laceration hazard."
Those who have purchased the product are being asked to stop using the razors immediately and contact Giant Tiger for a refund.
Below is the list of products impacted.
4PK Ditto 4Blade Razor and Cartridges SKU # 959986
4PK Ditto 4Blade Refill Cartridge SKU # 959991
5PK Ditto 5Blade Razor and Cartridges SKU# 959979
5PK Ditto 5Blade Razor and Cartridges SKU# 959954
10PK Ditto Twin Blade Razor SKU# 959951
