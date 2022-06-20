Skunk in St. Catharines tested positive for rabies

Niagara Region says a skunk in St. Catharines has tested positive for rabies.

So far this year, a total of five skunks have tested positive.

Residents are advised not to approach any wild animal, including those who appear to be in distress.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and the SPCA are conducting increased surveillance activities for animals with rabies.

Public Health is advising residents to ensure dogs and cats have current rabies vaccinations.

It also recommends that dogs and cats be prevented from roaming off-leash or unsupervised.

You're asked to report wild animals exhibiting abnormal behaviour (particularly raccoons) to local animal control services.