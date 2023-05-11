Slain OPP sergeant, two injured officers 'ambushed' by alleged gunman: Commissioner

Ontario Provincial Police say three officers shot east of Ottawa today were ``ambushed'' when they arrived at a home.

One of the officers died and two others were injured after the shooting at a home in Bourget, Ont.

OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique says Sgt. Eric Mueller, who died after the shooting, was an exemplary officer, a well-respected mentor and 21-year law enforcement veteran.

Carrique says one of the injured officers has been treated and released from hospital, while the other officer is being treated for serious injuries.

OPP say a 39-year-old man was taken into custody without further incident by a second group of responding officers and charges are expected.

Carrique says no one else appeared to be inside the home during the shooting and the three officers were the only ones shot.