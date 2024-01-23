Sled Zeppelin, Buzz Ice-Clear among names selected for Niagara-on-the-Lake snow plows

Niagara-on-the-Lake is renaming its snow plows after a month-long contest.

The town says the names reflect the community's creativity and sense of humour.

The names include; Sled Zeppelin, Buzz Ice-Clear, Ctrl Salt Delete, Skip the Ditches, Catch my Drift, Darth Blader, Snow-be-gone Kenobi and Scoop Dogg.

"I am thrilled to see the engagement by our community during this contest," stated Lord Mayor Gary Zalepa. "The new names reflect our residents' enthusiasm, and we are proud to showcase them on our plows. Thank you to the residents who participated in the contest, and congratulations to the winners!"

The names of the new plows will soon be showcased on both snow and sidewalk plows.