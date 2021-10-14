Sleep Cheap Charities Reap is back for 18th year

The annual Sleep Cheap Charities Reap event is back for another year.

The event opens up discounted hotel rooms in Niagara Falls for local residents with the proceeds going to charity.

Reservations open at 9 A.M.. tomorrow (Friday October 15th.)

Rates range from $45 for a standard room to $95 for a waterpark room and are available for stays at select hotels between November 14th-19th.

For booking information visit https://sleepcheapcharitiesreap.com/