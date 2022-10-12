Sleep Cheap returns to Niagara Falls with bookings on Friday

Sleep Cheap is back in Niagara Falls.

The 19th annual event offers up hotel rooms at reduced prices with the money going to local charities.

This year hotels will have standard rooms for $65, Fallsview or whirlpool rooms for $75, and rooms that include a waterpark will be $125.

Bookings will open Friday with rooms will be available between November 20-24 and you can book up to two nights.

Visit sleepcheapcharitiesreap.com for a full list of hotels and booking information.

Last year more than $84,500 was raised for charity.