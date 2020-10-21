Sleep Cheap to go ahead but without waterpark access rooms

It's going to look different but it's still going ahead.

The Annual Sleep Cheap Charities Reap event in Niagara Falls will take place this year from Sunday November 15th to Saturday November 21st.

It's the first time in its history that it'll run for a full week and participants will be able to book 2 night stays.

However, only 12 hotels are participating this year and notably absent are rooms with access to waterparks due to provincial restrictions.

As always, the event is only open to Niagara Region residents.

The reservation desks open this Friday at 9:00 a.m.

The room rates for will remain the same as last year for Sunday through Thursday nights: $35 per night for a standard room, $45 for a Fallsview room, and $65 for a whirlpool room.

Room rates on Friday and Saturday nights will be $45 per night for a standard room, $55 for a Fallsview room, and $75 for a whirlpool room

And keep in mind you must pay the $2.00 municipal accomodation tax.

The WonderFalls Pass, offering access to local attractions, will not be offered this year.

Participants are to contact hotels directly to confirm available amenities and COVID-19 protocols.

The following hotels are participating this year:

Embassy Suites Hotel Fallsview, Four Points Sheraton Niagara Falls Fallsview, Hilton Niagara Falls/ Fallsview Hotel & Suites, Marriott Fallsview & Spa, Marriott on the Falls,

Oakes Hotel Overlooking the Falls, Radisson Hotel & Suites Fallsview, Ramada by Wyndham Niagara Falls Fallsview, Ramada Near the Falls, Sheraton on the Falls, Travelodge by Wyndham Niagara Falls Fallsview, Wyndham Garden Niagara Falls Fallsview,