Slide into summer – City of Hamilton opens outdoor pools, kicks off summer programs

HAMILTON, ON – With school out for the summer, residents are encouraged to stay active and cool this season by enjoying the City’s outdoor pools opening today, June 30 and other outdoor summer programs like Supie and Fitness at the Park, beginning on July 4.

The community can also take advantage of the open municipal golf courses by booking a tee time or participating in a golf tournament at King’s Forest Golf Club and Chedoke Golf Club.

Outdoor Pools and Wading Pools

The City’s outdoor pools open today for daily drop-in programs, as weather permits until September 5, at the following locations:

Ancaster Lions Outdoor Pool

Birge Outdoor Pool

Chedoke Outdoor Pool

Coronation Outdoor Pool

Green Acres Outdoor Pool

Inch Park Outdoor Pool

Parkdale Outdoor Pool

Rosedale Outdoor Pool

Victoria Park Outdoor Pool

Walker Outdoor Pool

Wading pools began opening earlier this week on June 27 and will close on August 26, offering free, supervised shallow water areas for children in the following parks:

Andy Warburton Wading Pool

Dundas Driving Park

Gage Park

J.C. Beemer Park

Jessie Patterson (Huntington Recreation Centre)

Powell Park

For more information on operating hours, swim schedules, programming and locations, please visit www.hamilton.ca/outdoorpools.

Supie

The Supie program offers free, supervised drop-in recreation activities for children at neighbourhood parks across the city from July 4 to August 26. Supie offers regular programming at the following parks Monday to Friday from 10:30 am. to 3:30 pm, weather permitting:

Churchill Park

Corktown Park

Beemer Park

Montgomery Park

Sam Manson Park

Trenholme Park

Lawfield Park



Bruce Park

Paramount Park

Ferris Park

Laidman Park

Mount Hope Park

Village Green Park

To provide even more opportunities for youth to stay active outdoors this summer, a new pop-up Supie program will provide additional morning and afternoon programming in more parks across Hamilton. For full details, schedules and an interactive park location map, please visit www.hamilton.ca/supie.

Fitness at the Park

Free fitness classes are offered throughout the summer at outdoor locations and parks across Hamilton. Programs are led by the City’s Recreation staff and are open to all abilities and ages at the following locations from July 4 to August 26:

Battlefield Park

Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre (in the park)

Hamilton Amateur Athletic Association Grounds (HAAA)

Meadowlands Park

Sackville Hill Seniors Recreation Centre

South Hampton Park

Valley Park Community Centre (in the park)

Whitehern Museum (outdoors)

William Connell Park

For the full list of fitness classes and schedules offered, please visit www.hamilton.ca/fitnessatthepark.

Ongoing Recreation Recruitment

The City’s Recreation Division is still currently hiring qualified summer students to support programming, including Supie, Camp Kidaca and outdoor pools. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at www.hamilton.ca/recjobs.

"The City of Hamilton is pleased to offer a wide variety of summer activities and programming to suit a diversity of age groups and activity levels. We hope all residents take advantage of the programming to get outdoors, stay active, and have fun this summer. Thanks to recreation staff for their efforts to recover programming after pandemic lockdowns and restrictions." - Mayor Fred Eisenberger

