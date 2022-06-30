Slide into summer – City of Hamilton opens outdoor pools, kicks off summer programs
HAMILTON, ON – With school out for the summer, residents are encouraged to stay active and cool this season by enjoying the City’s outdoor pools opening today, June 30 and other outdoor summer programs like Supie and Fitness at the Park, beginning on July 4.
The community can also take advantage of the open municipal golf courses by booking a tee time or participating in a golf tournament at King’s Forest Golf Club and Chedoke Golf Club.
Outdoor Pools and Wading Pools
The City’s outdoor pools open today for daily drop-in programs, as weather permits until September 5, at the following locations:
- Ancaster Lions Outdoor Pool
- Birge Outdoor Pool
- Chedoke Outdoor Pool
- Coronation Outdoor Pool
- Green Acres Outdoor Pool
- Inch Park Outdoor Pool
- Parkdale Outdoor Pool
- Rosedale Outdoor Pool
- Victoria Park Outdoor Pool
- Walker Outdoor Pool
Wading pools began opening earlier this week on June 27 and will close on August 26, offering free, supervised shallow water areas for children in the following parks:
- Andy Warburton Wading Pool
- Dundas Driving Park
- Gage Park
- J.C. Beemer Park
- Jessie Patterson (Huntington Recreation Centre)
- Powell Park
For more information on operating hours, swim schedules, programming and locations, please visit www.hamilton.ca/outdoorpools.
Supie
The Supie program offers free, supervised drop-in recreation activities for children at neighbourhood parks across the city from July 4 to August 26. Supie offers regular programming at the following parks Monday to Friday from 10:30 am. to 3:30 pm, weather permitting:
Churchill Park
Corktown Park
Beemer Park
Montgomery Park
Sam Manson Park
Trenholme Park
Lawfield Park
Bruce Park
Paramount Park
Ferris Park
Laidman Park
Mount Hope Park
Village Green Park
Mountview Park
To provide even more opportunities for youth to stay active outdoors this summer, a new pop-up Supie program will provide additional morning and afternoon programming in more parks across Hamilton. For full details, schedules and an interactive park location map, please visit www.hamilton.ca/supie.
Fitness at the Park
Free fitness classes are offered throughout the summer at outdoor locations and parks across Hamilton. Programs are led by the City’s Recreation staff and are open to all abilities and ages at the following locations from July 4 to August 26:
- Battlefield Park
- Bernie Morelli Recreation Centre (in the park)
- Hamilton Amateur Athletic Association Grounds (HAAA)
- Meadowlands Park
- Sackville Hill Seniors Recreation Centre
- South Hampton Park
- Valley Park Community Centre (in the park)
- Whitehern Museum (outdoors)
- William Connell Park
For the full list of fitness classes and schedules offered, please visit www.hamilton.ca/fitnessatthepark.
Ongoing Recreation Recruitment
The City’s Recreation Division is still currently hiring qualified summer students to support programming, including Supie, Camp Kidaca and outdoor pools. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at www.hamilton.ca/recjobs.
"The City of Hamilton is pleased to offer a wide variety of summer activities and programming to suit a diversity of age groups and activity levels. We hope all residents take advantage of the programming to get outdoors, stay active, and have fun this summer. Thanks to recreation staff for their efforts to recover programming after pandemic lockdowns and restrictions."
- Mayor Fred Eisenberger
