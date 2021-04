The number of new COVID cases being reported in Niagara has dipped down below 100 after topping that mark the previous two days.

Niagara Region Public Health reports 84 new infections in the region today, bringing the number of active cases to 720.

327 variant cases have been detected in the region.

11 people are being treated in hospital.

Almost 81-thousand doses of the vaccine have been administered so far in the region.