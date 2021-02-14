Slight drop in new COVID-19 cases in Ontario

Ontario is reporting 981 new cases of COVID-19 today. This is down from 1,300 yesterday.

Health Minister Christine Elliott reports almost 300 fewer cases in Toronto today where there were 122 cases reported, 209 are from Peel, and 171 from York.

cross the province 705 people are in hospital, down 81 from yesterday, and 5 more people are in the ICU.

Currently, 292 patients are being treated in the ICU with 203 people on ventilators.

Provincial health officials are also reporting 42 new deaths linked to the virus.