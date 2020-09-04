Slow down signs available for Niagara Falls residents

The city of Niagara Falls is once again offering free "Slow Down" lawn signs to residents.

In a notice on its Facebook page, the city says the signs are limited to one per household, on a first come first served basis.

The city says while "back to school might mean fewer kids than usual at bus stops in 2020, but there are still plenty of neighbourhoods where drivers can use a reminder to proceed with caution."

The intent of the signs is to raise awareness about speeding.

To request a sign, please call 905-356-7521 ext. 5200 or email tpservices@niagarafalls.ca. Please note limited quantities are available.

