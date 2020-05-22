Small businesses in B.C. charging COVID fee
Don't be surprised to eventually see a COVID-19 surcharge on a sales receipt.
CTV News reporting small businesses in B.C. are beginning to tack the surcharge onto receipts in an effort to recoup some of the money spent on new sanitation, PPE and physical distancing measures.
Hair salons and restaurants are adding the so called "COVID fee" to bills as they begin to reopen in the province.
But experts warn it’s a delicate balance to strike at a time when consumers are wary about spending.
Photos of a receipt from a U.S. restaurant that charged the fee, ignited fury from some Twitter users who suggested ordering from local restaurants is support enough.
But hundreds of others said the $2 fee was a small price to pay to support small businesses.
