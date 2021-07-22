Small contingent of Canadian athletes to march in Olympic opening ceremony
Canada's contingent of athletes taking part in the Tokyo Games opening ceremony will be a little lighter than usual.
The full squad of Canucks attending the Olympics is made up of 370 athletes.
But officials with the Canadian Olympic Committee say only a small contingent of 30 to 40 athletes will march into Olympic Stadium on Friday.
The reasoning -- COVID-19 rules have participants showing up in the athlete's village just five days before they compete.
