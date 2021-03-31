Small Pfizer study suggests COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids as young as 12

Based on a small study that hasn't been published yet, Pfizer has announced its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12.



The drugmaker reports preliminary data showed there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared to 18 among those given dummy shots.



Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech plan to ask the US Food and Drug Administration and European regulators to allow emergency use of the shots for children 12 and over.



Results also are expected soon from a US study of Moderna's vaccine in 12 to 17 year olds.