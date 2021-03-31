Small Pfizer study suggests COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids as young as 12
Based on a small study that hasn't been published yet, Pfizer has announced its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12.
The drugmaker reports preliminary data showed there were no cases of COVID-19 among fully vaccinated adolescents compared to 18 among those given dummy shots.
Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech plan to ask the US Food and Drug Administration and European regulators to allow emergency use of the shots for children 12 and over.
Results also are expected soon from a US study of Moderna's vaccine in 12 to 17 year olds.
-
ROUNDTABLE Jon Braithwaite and Chris RichardROUNDTABLE Jon Braithwaite and Chris Richard
-
BUSINESS STORIES OF THE WEEK MAR 31The Even Given stuck in the Suez Canal cost about $9 billion per day, $54 bil total. It is expected that the average Canadian will spend $41.70 on Easter products this weekend Tim talks to Marvin Ryder, Assistant Professor DeGroote School of Business McMaster University.
-
Niagara Parks to open new attraction - Niagara Parks Power StationTim talks to David Adames, CEO of Niagara Parks. The Niagara Parks Power Station will officially open its doors on July 1st this year! Visitors will explore interactive exhibits by day and watch the dormant station come back to life through an immersive sight and sound show!