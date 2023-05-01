Smile cookie campaign kicks off today helping Niagara charities

It is time to satisfy your sweet tooth and grab some cookies this week.

The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign kicks off today and will benefit a number of charities across Niagara.

The cookies sell for $1.50 plus tax and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to a different charity depending on where you buy the cookie.

In Fonthill, cookies will be sold to benefit Wellspring Niagara.

In Fort Erie/Crystal Beach/Ridgeway, funds will benefit Hospice Niagara's Fort Erie Site.

In Grimsby, funds will go to the West Lincoln Memorial Hospital Foundation, while in Niagara Falls and Chippawa, money will help Project Share, and the GROW Community Food Literacy Centre.

Port Colborne cookies will help Meals on Wheels Port Colborne, and over in Smithville, West Lincoln Community Care will benefit from funds.

In St Catharines/Thorold/NOTL, funds will be sent to Pathstone Foundation, Hotel Dieu Shaver Health and Rehabilitation Foundation.

In Vineland/Beamsville, cookie proceeds will help Rose Cottage Community Hospice.

In Welland, Hospice Niagara will receive profits.

The Smile Cookie campaign runs until Sunday, May 7th.