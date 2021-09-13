Smile Cookies return to Niagara Tim Hortons locations

Smiles Cookies have returned to local Tim Hortons locations to help several causes in Niagara.

The cookies will be sold nation-wide all week long, with 100 percent of the price going to help local charities and organizations.

The yearly fundraiser first began in 1996 in Hamilton to help raise money for the Hamilton Children's Hospital, but has expanded to include over 600 charities and organizations.

Charities supported in Niagara include:

Hospice Niagara (Fort Erie locations)

Port Colborne Air Cadets (Port Colborne locations)

Hospice Niagara or Niagara Wellspring (Welland locations)

Women's Place of South Niagara and Big Brothers Big Sisters Niagara Falls or Food Banks of Canada (Niagara Falls)

Red Roof Retreat or Food Banks of Canada (Niagara-On-The-Lake)

Niagara Children's Centre and Big Brothers Big Sisters North & West Niagara (Thorold)

Niagara Children's Centre and Big Brothers Big Sisters North & West Niagara (St. Catharines)

Food Banks of Canada (Brock University)

West Lincoln Hospital Foundation (Vineland Station)

West Lincoln Hospital Foundation (Beamsville)

West Lincoln Hospital Foundation (Smithville)

West Lincoln Hospital Foundation (Grimsby)

