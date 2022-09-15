Smile cookies will benefit groups across Niagara

Next week a number of charities across Niagara will be looking for you to satisfy your sweet tooth.

The Tim Horton's annual smile cookie campaign is back and will benefit different groups across the region.

In Niagara Falls proceeds will be shared between Hospice Niagara and Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central Niagara.

Hospice Niagara will also be supported by restaurants in Welland, Fort Erie, Crystal Beach and Stevenville.

St. Catharines and Thorold sales will be split between the Niagara Children’s Centre and the YWCA of the Niagara Region.

Cookies sold in Port Colborne are supporting Women's Place of South Niagara.

West Lincoln Community Care is benefiting from your purchases at the Smithville location.

And locations in Beamsville and Vineland are donating proceeds to Rose Cottage.

Cookies will be available from September 19th until the 25th.

You can also print off an order form HERE to drop off to any location.