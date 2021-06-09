Smithville boy continues to recover in hospital after being hit by a car while riding scooter

The boy who was hit by a car while riding his scooter in West Lincoln on Monday continues to recover in hospital.

13 year old Carter Shaw suffered what was considered to be life-threatening injuries in the accident, but his condition continues to improve at McMaster Children's Hospital in Hamilton.

His mother updated friends and family today saying there are no signs of a brain injury, and no signs of paralysis.

The West Lincoln community has rallied around the Shaw family by changing their social media profile to a red heart with the hash tag "SmithvillelovesyouC."

A GoFundMe page has also been set up to help support the family while Carter continues to recover from his injuries.

Carter's mother thanked the community, first responders, and medical teams for their support.