Smithville man and former church leader arrested for sexual assault and interference

A 51 year old Smithville man has been arrested for sexual assault and sexual interference.

Hamilton Police say someone came forward earlier this month with allegations regarding incidents that took place between 2012 and 2016.

They say 51-year-old Duane Thorne of Smithville was arrested and charged yesterday, and is due in court March 24th.

Police say he was a leader at Victory International Church at the time of the alleged incidents, and currently serves as the church's chairman of the board.