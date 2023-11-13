Smithville speed camera will be fixed after weekend vandalism

One of Niagara's newly installed speed cameras has been so badly vandalized, it's not working.

Over the weekend the camera in Smithville, on Station Street between Spring Creek Road and West Street, near John Calvin School, was toppled over and vandalized.

The region confirms it is not working and the company responsible for any vandalism has been notified and will be fixing it.

There are three other cameras in operation in Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, and Welland.

Over the past few weeks tickets have started to be mailed out to residents caught on camera doing over the speed limit.

The cameras will be relocated at the end of the year and relocated to four new community safety zones.