Smithville woman takes extra long break at work after winning $179,000

A Smithville woman has won $179,000 on the Poker Lotto All In game.

Rita Betz won the jackpot worth $174,203.90 on November 10th, 2021, and also won $5,000 on the instant portion of her POKER LOTTO play bringing her total winnings to $179.203,90.

She plays the lottery occasionally. "I love to play LOTTO 6/49 because I play numbers in my mom's memory. I will play other games like LIGHTNING LOTTO or POKER LOTTO on a whim."

The 62-year-old communications worker was at the store when she discovered her big win.

"The store clerk pointed to the jackpot amount and I was so excited. I thought it was $17,000 but the clerk said 'No, look again,’ and that's when I saw it was $179,000!"

She went back to work after taking longer than expected on her break. "I apologized to my colleague for taking so long and told her I won $179,000, she was so happy for me. I went home to tell my boyfriend and he gave me a big hug," she smiled.

She plans to share her win with her children, invest and travel with her win. "I think I will also treat myself to some new shoes," she concluded.



The winning ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire Gas Bar on Livingston Avenue in Grimsby.