Smithville youth centre will be featured on TV show Holmes Family Effect

A Niagara charity will be featured on the season finale of Holmes Family Effect.

Celebrity contractor Mike Holmes, his daughter Sherry, and his son Michael helped transform The FORT's Smithville youth centre.

FORT Executive Director Beth Shaw is excited to share the results with viewers. "Mike Holmes and his family have done such an incredible job turning our old, rundown building into a place Smithville's youth can be proud of. As a small charity that survives on community donations, we could never have done something like this ourselves. We are incredibly grateful to Mike, Michael, Sherry and everyone who helped bring this project to life!"

The show's season finale is scheduled for March 7th at 8 p.m. on CTV.

It will also be available through the Crave streaming service on March 12th.

The FORT provides free programs and services for youth in grades 6 - 12.

Bell Media is the parent company of CTV and this station.