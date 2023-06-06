Smokey conditions expected to impact air quality in Niagara this week

A special air quality statement continues for Niagara with high levels of air pollution possible due to smoke from forest fires.

Smoke from forest fires in Quebec and northeastern Ontario has moved into the region, and may result in deteriorated air quality through most of this week.

Air quality and visibility due to wildfire smoke can fluctuate over short distances and can vary considerably from hour to hour.

Wildfire smoke can be harmful to everyone’s health even at low concentrations.

People with lung disease (such as asthma) or heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by wildfire smoke.

Stop outdoor activities and contact your doctor if you or someone in your care experiences shortness of breath, wheezing (including asthma attacks), severe cough, dizziness or chest pains.