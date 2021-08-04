Snacks n’ Sneakers program in St. Catharines/Thorold looking for donations to help children in need

Community Care of St. Catharines and Thorold is hoping to help hundreds of children in need head back to school with the necessities.

The agency has launched its Snacks n’ Sneakers program once again in partnership with Canadian Tire Bank.

Each child born between 2004-2017 and registered with Community Care, is eligible to apply for the Snacks n’ Sneakers program and receive a backpack with school supplies, healthy snacks and a pair of brand-new sneakers.

“It is important that students return to school with the supplies they need so that their first priority is to participate and learn in class,” says Betty-Lou Souter, CEO of Community Care of St. Catharines & Thorold. “Parents and guardians to school-aged kids know how quickly the costs can add up when preparing for another school year. Children are expected to return to school with at least two pairs of shoes (for indoors and outdoors), numerous supplies and added snacks that keep them going throughout the day. It can put a lot of pressure on families who are already struggling to get the basics covered. Our back-to-school program aims to help ease that burden and help families manage.”

Souter says they are very low on school supplies such as highlighters this year.

This year, an appointment system will be used to help maintain social distancing during distribution.

To apply for the program, Community Care asks parents/guardians to call their office at 905-685-1349 (St. Catharines) or 905-227-9240 (Thorold) to book your child(ren)’s appointment(s), which will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Community Care encourages interested parents/guardians to call today. Registration closes on August 13 at 3 pm.

Pick up dates will be August 19-20 & August 23-27.

If you are interested in donating click here.